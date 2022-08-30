North Central Group Rebrands to NCG Hospitality, Adds New Logo

MADISON, Wisconsin—North Central Group has announced that it will debut a new company name and logo that solidifies its experience in the hospitality industry, including real estate, development, asset management, hotels, and more. Renamed “NCG Hospitality,” the Wisconsin-based, family-owned business looks to embrace an identity that focuses on hospitality development, operations, and management. Established in 1981 by David Lenz, NCG Hospitality has had over 70 hospitality projects during its over 40 years and currently owns and operates more than 30 properties across multiple states and brands.

“Our new name and logo perfectly encapsulate the depth and breadth of our passionate pursuit of our company mission of being ‘premier’—among the best of the best—at NCG Hospitality,” said Jonathan Bogatay, CEO of NCG Hospitality. “We are growing and proud to make a difference in the communities in which we live and work, and in our industry as a whole.”

Alongside its new company name, the company adds a modern logo that represents it as an employer, real estate developer, and property manager. NCG Hospitality aims to continue to build a diverse hospitality portfolio and relationships with its team members.

“This is a major milestone for our company, one which celebrates a family-owned business for not only reaching 40 years but also setting the foundation for the future. Real estate is our trade, hospitality is our craft. We are excited to enter this next era with the most incredible, growth-minded craftspeople—our team members,” said Jeff Lenz, president and chief asset officer.