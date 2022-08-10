Aimbridge Hospitality Adds Three TWC Properties to Management Portfolio

PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality ​​announced the addition of three extended-stay properties recently acquired by Three Wall Capital, LLC (TWC) to its portfolio. Located along routes near Minneapolis and St. Louis, the properties bring 277 keys under Aimbridge management.

Aimbridge and TWC first established a partnership in 2019, and Aimbridge is responsible for the management of more than 65 extended-stay, select-service, and full-service properties in the TWC portfolio. TWC plans to acquire and develop another 35 midscale and upscale extended stay hotels over the next 18 to 24 months.

“It is critical for us to have the right partners for our owned properties, and Aimbridge has the right people, management approach, and resources to bring value to our hotels,” said Alan Kanders of TWC.

“We are dedicated to providing both efficient and effective experiences for our owners and positioning our hotels, including these three recently added properties, for continued success,” said Simon Mendy, divisional president, Aimbridge Select Service. “Our partnership with Three Wall Capital is a cornerstone of our select service division, and it’s our pleasure to work with their exceptional team throughout this process.”

The properties are: