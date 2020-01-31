HOLLYWOOD, Fla.—Inspired by the brand’s most popular in-room amenities, such as Sound of Your Stay and Rock Om, Hard Rock International created its new BreakOut program offering interactive meeting experiences outside of the guestroom.

“On the hotel and casino level, we have been utilizing brand programming for years, and now, we are thrilled to announce that we are transitioning those premier experiences over to our meetings and events,” said Danielle Babilino, senior vice president, global sales and marketing for Hard Rock International. “This transition would not be possible without the help of our partners, who have assisted in recreating our unmatched offerings to ensure that they are custom-catered to our friends in the MICE community.”

Meeting planners can choose from MICE-branded programs curated by Hard Rock International’s preferred partners. With the help of School of Rock, Jeff Nolan, SongDivision, Scratch DJ Academy, Tangible Formats, Drum Cafe, DJ Drez & Marti, and Clean the World, Hard Rock is revamping its pre-existing brand program, Sound of Your Stay, with a meetings-specific spin on its Picks, Tracks, and Wax offerings.

The Band, curated by School of Rock, offers group guitar lessons, encouraging social sharing and team building that is tailored specifically to any organization’s needs. School of Rock also provides guests with the Rock Your Riff Guitar Ensemble, where groups can take cues from a professional guitarist to collectively learn and perform a hit song as a collaborative super band. Karaoke skills can be brought to the stage during a singing activity where attendees will work with a vocal instructor, taking the stage in a real live band.

SongDivision is amping up Tracks as they provide teams with the opportunity to reinforce the purpose of the group’s organization and strengthen bonds with SONG SLAM. Through this ‘Battle of the Band’s’ style event, teams write and perform songs to express the company’s purpose. Team Anthem also allows attendees to create a memorable song with world-class musicians that captures the voice of the company.

Guests can get behind the deck and fulfill their DJ dreams with Scratch DJ Academy’s hands-on Mix offering, which teaches the basics of mixing, scratching, and blending. For visual artists, “Spin Art” will be offered to create an engaging activity where meeting customers can create their own works of Hard Rock-inspired or company-branded vinyl artwork.

Based on Hard Rock’s Wax program, Tangible Formats offers a music experience where attendees can perform with a live band and leave with a personalized vinyl record with a recording of their performance. In addition, Tangible Formats offers a vinyl cutting station with pre-recorded tracks with customized vinyl to remember the event.

Drum Café utilizes group drumming techniques led by highly-skilled facilitators and a team of multicultural performers to transform audiences into unified percussive orchestras. The All Is One Drum Circle allows groups to drum together in perfect unison through specialized facilitation. The All Is One Community Building offers a deeper dive into creating a musical collaboration, where all participants get a drum to use for the duration of the program, and a percussive orchestra is built by learning parts of the music.

Hard Rock’s Rock Om program, redesigned for meeting experiences, delivers a music-infused group yoga experience, with yoga flows led by producer and musician DJ Drez and his yogi wife Marti Nikko.

Hard Rock is also offering behind-the-scenes Memorabilia Tours as part of its meeting experiences, allowing groups to dive into the property’s featured moment in music history with Treasures of Hard Rock.

Hard Rock and Clean the World will continue to offer their Hygiene Kit Program launched in September 2019. With Clean the World’s Hygiene Kit Events, groups can work in teams to build hygiene kits, providing guests with the opportunity to engage in a collaborative activity that promotes interpersonal interaction and sustainability, all while lending a helping hand to others in need. Once completed, the hygiene kits are donated to homeless shelters, disaster relief efforts, or a charity of choice.

