AUSTIN, Texas—Knowland by Cendyn released December monthly data findings to help hoteliers gain insight into the top locations selected by today’s meeting planners. The company announced St. Louis, Missouri/Illinois ranked first in the top 25 markets with year-over-year (YOY) growth at 125.8 percent. Nashville came in second with growth at 28 percent. However, Louisville, Kentucky led in secondary markets with 135.6 percent YOY growth and topped the secondary market list for the eighth time in 2024.

Leading the top 25 markets by YOY growth in event volume: No single event explained the large growth numbers for St. Louis. The top four accounts, including HavenHouse, Arcadian Infracom, Crisis Prevention Institute, and the Train Shed, accounted for almost nine percent of the total, with nearly 11 percent of events from SMERF instead of corporate accounts. St. Louis averaged 2,112 total square feet with an estimated group size of 97. The total square feet used for the top 25 markets was 3,045, with an estimated group size of 121. St. Louis, Missouri/Illinois (125.8 percent): Charity/nonprofit/social services, wedding, healthcare, social/sports, construction Nashville, Tennessee (28 percent): Healthcare, technology, manufacturing, consulting, financial/banking Atlanta (26.9 percent): Education, charity/nonprofit/social services, healthcare, technology, wedding Anaheim-Santa Ana, California (21.4 percent): Technology, education, manufacturing, healthcare, legal Denver, Colorado (16.8 percent): Technology, charity/nonprofit/social services, consulting, healthcare, education

Top five secondary markets by YOY growth in event volume: Louisville, Kentucky, hosted the Women's Final Four College Volleyball tournament, setting attendance records, and was primarily responsible for the increase in events. Louisville topped the secondary market for the eighth time in 2024, experiencing 135.6 percent growth and averaging 4,700 square feet and an estimated group size of 154. Secondary markets saw a slight increase over the top 25 markets, with total square feet used at 3,052 and an estimated group size of 122. The five high-growth secondary markets and top industries were: Louisville, Kentucky/Indiana (135.6 percent): National association, education, food/beverage, state association, manufacturing Wisconsin South (67.6 percent): State association, automotive, social/sports, wedding, manufacturing Savannah, Georgia (54.6 percent): Manufacturing, healthcare, charity/nonprofit/social services, national association, technology Long Island, New York (47.5 percent): Training/education, religious, wedding, healthcare, manufacturing Jacksonville, Florida (42.4 percent): Wedding, charity/nonprofit/social services, national association, consulting, education

