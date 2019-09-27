Found on the shores of Lake Montauk, Gurney Star Island Resort & Marina is a luxury property with 15 acres of grounds and the largest marina in the Hamptons. The 107-room hotel in Montauk, N.Y., stays true to its nautical locale by bringing the marina into its design and architecture. The neutral color palette found throughout the property offers an upscale sense of comfort while allowing those staying at the hotel to better appreciate the natural beauty of the waterfront.

On-property activities are also focused on the water, such as a Kid’s Club that teaches young guests about marine ecosystems. Showfish, the property’s fine-dining restaurant and bar, is a seafood concept that serves dishes like lobster and crab. Other culinary outlets include The Pool Club, which serves frozen cocktails and small bites as a poolside bar and Il Forno Market, a grab-and-go shop offering gourmet pizzas.

Though Gurney Star Island Resort & Marina has only been open since May, 70 weddings have already been booked on-property. The hotel’s ballroom offers not just views of the marina, but was also specially designed to have a relaxed atmosphere. Stained, solid mahogany doors lead into the event space, which Gurney Star Island’s owner George Filopoulos says, “bring richness to the room,” adding, “Their curved shape frames give a first look into the space in a really striking way.”

Seeded Glass Chandeliers

“We wanted to let the high ceilings, woodwork, and fireplace stand out against the floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the water just feet away,” Filopoulos says. “With a combination of recessed lights and decorative fixtures, we aimed to add an accent to the room without overpowering its grandeur.”

Portable Plants

Gurney Star Island hosts all event types but is primarily booked for weddings. Filopoulos says, “The space can be entirely customized for the event. The plant life is mobile so guests can have as much or as little greenery as they want.”

Marina Access

Guests can access the marina directly from the ballroom. “The room has its own private deck with steps that lead to the beach, as well as a pathway alongside the marina. For events in the warmer months, we can open the sliding glass doors to the deck to create an indoor-outdoor setting that brings the marina vibe into the room,” Filopoulos says.

Focal Fireplace

“The fireplace is one of the original elements that we kept when renovating the resort and reimagining this space.” Filopoulos adds, “We resurfaced the fireplace with two natural bush-hammered stones, so it stands out in a new way. It brings a timeless elegance to the room.”