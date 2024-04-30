HVMG Promotes Three Senior Leaders

Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based third-party hotel operator and investor, today announced that the company has promoted three associates to leadership roles. Jamison Conrey was named vice president of engineering, Capital Projects and Risk Management; Androse Bell was named general manager and vice president of operations and Maggie Rose was named general manager and vice president of operations.

“Jamison, Androse and Maggie embody HVMG’s ‘Be Excellent’ culture, each distinguishing themselves as stellar leaders over several years,” said Robert Cole, CEO, HVMG. “These promotions recognize their consistent track record of success and the many contributions they have each made to HVMG. We are deeply committed to creating pathways for career development by rewarding hard work, innovation and dedication to excellence, and these promotions are a testament to that.”

Conrey started working with HVMG in 2009 as director of engineering for the Shores Resort and Spa in Daytona Beach Shores. While there, he led the property through numerous major renovations before assuming the role of corporate director of engineering and project management. In his new role, Conrey will continue to lead the engineering support for the portfolio and drive innovation and quality through HVMG’s capital planning and project execution process. Additionally, he will lead the development and implementation of the company’s risk management initiatives and processes.

Bell recently rejoined HVMG as general manager of the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, having previously held multiple leadership roles at the Shores Resort and Spa from 2011-2015. Prior to assuming his new position, he was general manager and regional director of operations supporting six hotels across the company’s portfolio. Bell has received numerous accolades, including 2019 GM of the Year, Hard Rock Hotel of the Year and Delta Hotel of the Year twice.

A ten-year HVMG veteran, Rosa most recently served as general manager of the Marriott Atlanta/Perimeter Center. In that role, she was instrumental in turning the property around, reversing years of failed QA and GSS reviews while delivering consistent top line performance growth and improving the RPI by over 33% since HVMG assumed management of the hotel. Rosa originally joined HVMG as an area general manager based at the Hilton Houston Galleria.