11 Hotel Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2019

9 Showfish at Montauk: Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina

Formerly The Montauk Yacht Club, the new Montauk: Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina will debut this spring after a $13 million upgrade along with the resort’s centerpiece restaurant, Showfish. Showfish’s entire menu is locally sourced with seafood caught daily, brought to Gurney’s docks by local fishermen. Virtually all produce is sourced from farms on the east end, located within 20 miles of the property and prepared on display at the restaurant’s “vegetable butchery.”