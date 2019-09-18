Chicago – In a recent survey by Orbitz, 63 percent of millennial vacationers said the hotel amenity they’d most like to see is more plants in their hotel rooms, with the same amount said they are seeking out plant-filled spaces and activities such as botanical gardens and parks on vacation.

Orbitz, in collaboration with Garfield Park Conservatory (GPC) and The Kimpton Gray in Chicago’s Loop neighborhood, are collaborating to create the first plant pop-up hotel during National Indoor Plant Week September 16-20.

“Millennials are welcoming plants into their homes and now their vacations, too,” said Carey Malloy, director brand & marketing at Orbitz. “Plants intersect a lot of tourism trends – sustainability, design, wellness – and provide real benefits for travelers. Nearly 61 percent of millennials told us plants boost their overall mood and help them feel healthier on the go (56 percent). And nearly half of respondents said they’d be more likely to book a hotel that features photos of plants in rooms. A quarter (24 percent) even said they’d spend $50 to $100 more for a plant-filled room.”

Lodging for Plant Lovers

Ten plant-themed rooms modeled after popular collections and gardens at Garfield Park Conservatory will be available for overnights from October 18-20. GPC staff helped conceive and oversee design of the rooms in addition to suggesting which plant species are best suited for each room type based on seasonality, availability, room conditions and aesthetics.

The plant themed rooms include; The Chicago Room: Fern Room, Palm House, Sugar from the Sun (fruit-bearing plants), The Desert House, and Aroid (low light) House. Prices range from $368 to $563 per night.

Each room features amenities that promote GPC’s mission to inspire, educate and provoke exploration. This includes didactics and labels identifying plant species in each room, popular books on plant care, and art modeled after installations at the Conservatory. The rooms also feature green-themed amenities for guests, including aloe facemasks and green juice, and daily care instructions for the plants.

VIP Greenery

Hotel patrons will be treated to exclusive experiences at GPC, including tickets to FLEUROTICA, an annual fashion event hosted at Garfield Park Conservatory on October 18 from 6:30-9: 30 p.m. featuring runway looks designed by landscape and floral artists and fashion designers in Chicago.

All guests staying at the Kimpton Gray during the plant pop-up weekend will be treated to VIP greenery experiences. Visitors can pick a plant to spend the night in their room at check-in or make plans to attend Kimpton’s nightly plant happy hour.

“This pop-up brings so much life into the hotel. It’s a perfect match to Kimpton’s dedication to sustainability and our connections throughout the community,” said Dina Fenili, director of sales and marketing at The Gray.