GroupSync Engage by Groups360 Launched at Omni Hotels & Resorts

NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Groups360 launched GroupSync Engage, an integrated direct booking solution for groups, at Omni Hotels & Resorts. Through GroupSync, anyone booking a meeting or event will be able to instantly book group rooms and meeting space online beginning with Omni’s four managed Dallas-based hotels and extending to almost all Omni properties in North America by end of summer 2021.

GroupSync Engage is reshaping the hospitality industry in a way that makes booking groups simple, transparent, and efficient for both hotels and meeting or event planners. Omni is the first major brand and noninvestor to sign up for the technology.

“We take great pride in being innovators in the meetings and events industry, so we jumped at the opportunity to adopt paradigm-shifting technology destined to change the way hotels have been booking groups,” said Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts. “We’re dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for meeting professionals and their guests, which is why all of our hotels have ample programming across outlets so that guests can enjoy their stay outside of the business setting, too. At an Omni, it’s not just another convention or work trip.”

Omni and GroupSync Engage offer real-time availability and group rates so that planners can book guestrooms, meeting space, or both, as well as food and beverage and audio-visual equipment—all completely online. Simplifying booking eases the planner’s workload and frees up hotel staff and crucial resources at a critical time in the industry’s recovery.

“Omni is an important brand to feature in the GroupSync direct booking marketplace, as these properties embody not only luxury experiences but also the highest standard of service for meeting planners,” said Kemp Gallineau, CEO, Groups360. “As meeting specialists, Omni staff will greatly benefit from how GroupSync Engage automates group bookings for smaller meetings, giving them back invaluable time to focus on larger, more complex events.”