Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort Begins Renovation

ANAHEIM, California—R.D. Olson Construction, a general contracting firm in California, has commenced the remodel of the Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort, encompassing a full guestroom modernization and improvements to the common areas. The hotel was originally constructed in the 1970s, and the remodel will bring the hotel up to current brand standards following its recent acquisition by Taconic Capital Advisors LP. Located within walking distance of Disneyland Resort, the project is expected to complete in Q2 2022.

The 270,000 square foot renovation project will update the hotel’s 498 guestrooms and add two additional rooms for a total of 500 rooms. The room types available to guests will include 10 suites, 99 king rooms, and 391 double queen rooms. The builder will also make improvements to the lobby, restaurant, meeting rooms, ballroom, lobby bar, fitness room, Sheraton Club Lounge, and other common areas, as well as some limited exterior updates.

“R.D. Olson Construction has strategically planned a phased remodel to ensure that the project has minimal impact to guests, staff, and visitors to the Sheraton at the Park Anaheim,” said Bill Wilhelm, president of R.D. Olson Construction. “We have extensive experience conducting renovations while hotels remain fully operational and look forward to partnering with Taconic Capital to complete this revitalization project while guests continue to enjoy all that the hotel has to offer.”

Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort is located near Disneyland Resort Parks, Downtown Disney District, the Anaheim GardenWalk, Angel Stadium, and the Anaheim Convention Center. The hotel caters to families visiting Disneyland Resort, large business groups, and those attending events at the convention center.

In addition to Taconic Capital, R.D. Olson Construction is partnering with architecture firm Melzer Deckert Ruder, Architects, Inc., and construction manager Cumming on the project.

Other recent hotel renovation projects from R.D. Olson Construction include a 10,000 square foot lobby remodel at the Westin Downtown Long Beach; the renovation of the Kimpton Hotel Wilshire, a 41,900 square foot boutique hotel; and a full modernization of the Howard Johnson Anaheim Hotel and Water Playground in Disneyland’s Resort District.