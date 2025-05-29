This Week’s Comings & Goings

Preferred Travel Group announced the appointment of Philipp Weghmann as chief development officer. Weghmann will lead company-wide development initiatives to accelerate strategic growth and innovation. He will also serve as president of Beyond Green.

CBRE announced the appointment of Susie Park as an executive vice president for CBRE Hotels, where she will lead asset management engagements in the Americas

Groups360, a leading hospitality technology company, announced the appointment of Jason Bond as vice president of attendee solutions.

Majestic Hospitality named David Kuperberg managing director of real estate.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort announced the appointment of Jordan Ben-Hanania as director of marketing.

Dream Inn Santa Cruz announced the appointment of Lydia Bates as its new director of sales and marketing.

Hilton Irvine announced the appointment of Leonel De Leon as executive chef.

JLL announced that Daniel K. Nahoopii has joined the JLL Global Tourism & Destination Advisory Group.

NEWH, Inc. (Network of Executive Women in Hospitality) has named Chris Rice, founder and president of Kellex Corporation, as the 2025 NEWH ICON of Industry recipient