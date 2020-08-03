DALLAS — G6 Hospitality, owner, operator, and franchisor of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, recently announced the opening of a new-construction, dual-brand Motel 6/Studio 6 in North Platte, Nebraska—the first in the area with the brand’s new design, which G6 Hospitality first announced at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) last year. The new hotel is owned by Highland Hospitality, LLC.

“We are thrilled to bring a newly constructed dual-brand Motel 6/Studio 6 property to North Platte,” said Mike McGeehan, chief development officer, G6 Hospitality. “Offering both our Motel 6 and Studio 6 brand experiences under one roof caters to our guests’ varied lifestyle and travel needs, be it leisure or business, and allows our owners the opportunity to attract two different guest segments to the property.”

The dual-brand hotel is located at 2701 Halligan Drive in North Platte, Nebraska, and houses the second Studio 6-branded hotel in the state. The property is the first in the state with the latest Motel 6 and Studio 6 prototype rolling out in select locations throughout the country. The modern, clean design includes elements such as new wood-effect flooring, white quartz countertops, and a color palette of teal and yellow, with secondary colors of red, warm grays, and white.

Located near the Platte River and Iron Eagle Golf Course, the property has 91 guestrooms divided almost evenly between the Motel 6 and Studio 6 design layouts. All 46 of the Studio 6 rooms include kitchenettes and every room on the property has a memory foam mattress. As with all Motel 6 and Studio 6 locations, the property is pet friendly.

The hotel is implementing Clean@6, a recently announced initiative designed to ensure that guests feel confident when staying at any of the brands’ nearly 1,400 locations across the United States and Canada. Since the onset of the global health crisis, the company has partnered with medical experts and its franchise owners to adopt a proactive approach to serve guests and protect against the spread of viruses. The approach includes enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols, as well as social distancing in all common areas.

