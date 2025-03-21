Hilton Operates More Than 125 Dual-Brand Hotels Worldwide

Hilton now operates more than 125 dual-brand properties globally. As of the end of 2024, dual-brand locations would be the company’s eighth-largest global brand if operated as a standalone brand. This is due to their flexibility, which has driven their increased popularity.

In recent years, dual-brand projects within Hilton have become more prevalent because of their ability to serve a variety of stay occasions, giving guests more options for room types that meet their needs. For a big family trip, made of parents with children as well as younger couples and singles, or a work trip where a colleague needs to stay in town an extra week or two, a wide range of room types means all can be under the same roof, even if they aren’t under the same brand.

Dual-brand properties offer owners solutions to save on operational costs and the flexibility to meet different sources of demand. They create opportunities to capture different stay occasions, which in turn, deliver enhanced benefits to guests.

Popular Hilton brand pairings globally include:

Tru by Hilton X Home2 Suites by Hilton: 22 percent

Hilton Garden Inn X Homewood Suites by Hilton: 16 percent

Hampton by Hilton X Homewood Suites by Hilton: 15 percent

Hampton by Hilton X Home2 Suites by Hilton: 14 percent

Hilton Garden Inn X Home2 Suites by Hilton: 9 percent

Other combinations: 23 percent

“Dual-brand hotels have existed for decades but in recent years, the potential for giving guests a more flexible stay experience has grown,” said Andrew Harp, brand leader, Tru by Hilton. “It’s not just a mixture of room types, as guests can take advantage of a wider range of amenities, such as shared fitness centers, pools, and food and beverage options that highlight the best of each brand. This model also benefits a range of locations—high-density markets, including Raleigh, Nashville, Montreal, and smaller cities with more targeted demand generators, such as Lumberton, North Carolina and Kearney, Nebraska.”

Beyond the existing portfolio, dual-brand properties are expected to continue to grow, with more than 100 dual-brand Hilton properties currently under development.

“Dual-brand hotels are a key example of how we are able to flex our brands to meet owner demand, ensuring we are the partner of choice when developing a hotel,” said Matt Wehling, senior vice president, development, United States and Canada, Hilton. “With more than 100 locations currently under development, the majority of which are located in the United States, we’re partnering with owners across the country to deliver creative solutions that address unique market demands and create more opportunities for guests to experience Hilton’s brands.”

Typically, a single hotel or brand will occupy a property, with amenities, operations, and back-of-house functions used by the hotel. The majority of Hilton’s portfolio operates this way. In cases where owners see multiple demand sources, a dual-brand hotel may be a smart investment choice, diversifying revenue sources while also reducing operational costs. For example, a hotel owner might be building a hotel somewhere with a mix of business travel demand that could be best served by an extended-stay brand, alongside value-minded family leisure demand that would stay in a focused service brand, particularly one that includes free breakfast as standard. In cases like these, the hotel owner can meet both those guest needs with one property.

Dual-brand properties have trended towards a blended structure over the years, combining more spaces and delivering a different guest experience. In the last five years, Hilton has opened an average of 13 dual-brand hotels each year, doubling the size of its dual-brand portfolio.

Recent Dual-Brand Properties