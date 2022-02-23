Four Tips to Implement a Data-Driven Hospitality Marketing Strategy

2 Using the Right Data

Hotel operators have more data about their business and their guests than ever before. This allows marketing teams to not only tailor offers to more audiences that convert at a higher rate, but it also lets them track performance and tweak strategies for success.

Despite arguments that historical data has lost its relevance due to the extreme demand swings over the past two years, hoteliers can still benefit from comparing their performance to pre-pandemic and even to the past few years to measure the rate of recovery. The important metrics to monitor are occupancy, RevPAR, and ADR. Basic forecasting can compare how many reservations are on the books currently as compared to previous years, and then how quickly bookings are picking up as the stay date nears.

Once a hotelier has a grasp on their property’s performance, subscribing to benchmarking services can help compare a property to its self-identified competitive set. As COVID travel restrictions force large market shifts in demand, competitive set data has proven to be a valuable metric. Comparing property performed to the same time last year is less relevant than how the same property compared to two hotels down the street.

Today, hoteliers are looking for forward-looking data with the goal of getting more insight into future bookings and better forecasting business patterns. Forward-looking data can be anything from search traffic on a website to Google searches for hotels in the market to actual future reservations data from the competing hotels in the market provided by a third party.