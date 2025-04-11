Palette Hotels Rolls Out Quore Across Its Properties

FRANKLIN, Tennessee—Palette Hotels announced that deployment of the Quore workflow management solution is underway, with all 25 of its properties expected to be live with engineering, housekeeping, front desk, management, and above property tools. Quore’s cloud-based, mobile-ready, multilingual solution will soon enable the hotel ownership and management company to stay connected to staff while delivering the best guest experiences possible.

“With our roots as owners, we understand firsthand that investing in technology is essential to staying in sync with the evolving expectations of modern travelers while delivering strong results for our owners through greater efficiency and streamlined operations,” said Richard Lou, founder and CEO, Palette Hotels.

Greg Presnol, vice president of operations, added, “Since most of our regional directors were already familiar and comfortable with Quore, it was unanimously decided that this one-stop-shop solution is the one we need to thrive. It’s extremely easy for our teams to use—they know exactly where to go, what actions to take, and how to analyze reports to ensure that tasks stay on track and nothing falls through the cracks. By taking manual paper processes out of the equation, we expect to streamline operations and reap a quick return on our investment.”

All Palette Hotels representing Marriott, IHG, Hilton, Hyatt, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Best Western brands will be improving internal communication and removing obstacles for employees through workflow management processes. Using the Quore dashboard, Palette Hotels can see how each hotel is performing by accessing information on problem resolution costs, top complaints, guest satisfaction insights, response times, PM compliance, portfolio-wide messaging, company inspection trends, and more.

Advertisement

“When choosing a management company, owners often ask about BI (business intelligence), AI (artificial intelligence), or other ways to digitize operations without realizing how much time and money can be saved by just automating front- and back-of-house processes,” Presnol said. “As we get deeper into onboarding, we are finding some untapped resources within Quore that were previously unknown to us. For example, we are just now diving into Quore’s CapEx functionality, and we’re learning how to add photos and other instruments to the system that will help us turn data into action. Our goal is to take full advantage of everything Quore has to offer.

Presnol called the level of support provided by Quore, “phenomenal.”

“Hats off to our Account Manager Jonathan Ferlez and the Quore deployment team,” he said. “They did a terrific job with onboarding and training, and we appreciate their flexibility with the robust timeline. Because of this state-of-the-art technology, we are resting easier knowing that owners’ assets are protected and associates have more time to take care of guests. Our people are planning ahead, staying organized, and making more consistent and confident decisions. Thanks to Quore, Palette Hotels is creating a better operating environment for everyone.”

David Fox, Quore VP, customer experience, said he is delighted to add Palette Hotels to the company’s growing portfolio of satisfied customers.

“When a company such as Palette Hotels calls our service ‘phenomenal,’ it speaks volumes,” Fox said. “Deployments of this magnitude are never easy, but the backing we are getting from both the corporate and regional teams to bring this initiative to fruition is exciting and contributes to our ability to meet their rollout timeline. Soon communication across all Palette Hotels will be effortless, tasks will be completed in record time, and the analytical insights they will receive through our workflow reporting tools will help Greg and his teams make smarter business decisions.”