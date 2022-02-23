Davidson Hospitality Group Adds Lorien Hotel & Spa to its Portfolio

ATLANTA—Davidson Hospitality Group announced the addition of Lorien Hotel & Spa to its management portfolio, the third Washington D.C.-area hotel to be managed under the company’s Pivot lifestyle operating vertical. Located in Virginia’s Old Town Alexandria, the 107-room boutique hotel is near the nation’s capital.

Lorien Hotel & Spa is in Old Town, an area known for its shops, galleries, and cobblestone streets. Guestrooms have freestanding tubs and bedding while Lorien Spa offers five treatment rooms and a menu of massages, facials, and body treatments. The hotel features Brabo, a contemporary American brasserie. For social events and intimate meetings, the hotel has more than 5,600 square feet of function space including private courtyards and terraces.

“Community, authenticity, inspiring food and beverage, and genuine people are among qualities shared by the hotels in our Pivot lifestyle portfolio and ones we see in the Lorien,” said Thom Geshay, CEO and president, Davidson Hospitality Group. “We approach operations of the Lorien with new energy and perspectives, along with a mindset of value creation, and look forward to creating a lasting impact with our ownership partners.”

In addition to Lorien Hotel & Spa, Pivot operates Thompson Washington D.C. and Hotel Madera in the D.C. metropolitan area. The company also manages Hilton Garden Inn Arlington/Courthouse Plaza and Hilton Alexandria Mark Center under its Davidson Hotels heritage brand.