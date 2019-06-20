Four Things To Have in Place Before Beginning a Hotel Renovation

2 A picture is worth a thousand words.

As part of the survey, engage the surveyor to photograph existing conditions as part of their services. It is not uncommon for the design team to be located in another state, so having access to current photos depicting existing guestroom conditions will provide valuable information to the design team. In high-occupancy hotels, it can be difficult and costly for the design team to access multiple room types to verify conditions. Have the surveyor take care of this all at one time.