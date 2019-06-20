This Week’s Comings and Goings

21c Museum Hotels is welcoming Jeff Tomczek as vice president of brand marketing and sales, where he will work with corporate and property teams and manage communications, revenue management, and corporate sales. Tomczek was vice president of brands and marketing for Two Roads Hospitality before joining 21c.

Castell Project Inc., a nonprofit that accelerates women professionals in the hospitality industry, has added three new members to its Board of Directors: Fern Kanter, managing director and executive vice president for CHMWarnick; Catherine Morgen, partner at Morris, Manning, & Martin; and Kirk Kinsell, principal for Panther Ridge Partners.

Michele Olivier is the new vice president of commercial services for Performance Hospitality Management, where she will run commercial strategy and development, as well as marketing, sales, and revenue management initiatives. Olivier will also search for new development opportunities for PHM’s portfolio.

Sean McLaughlin is the new chief financial officer for Timber Resorts, a boutique hotel developer and operator. McLaughlin will assist in raising capital for future projects, managing investor relations, and leading information technology departments. He was most recently chief investment officer for SunGate Capital.

Katherine Kies has been promoted to vice president, food and drink innovation for PM Hotel Group. Kies was previously corporate director of food and beverage, and in her new position, she will help expand the company’s food and drink services in banquets, catering, and restaurant concepts.

Benchmark has promoted Sheri Mulanax to regional director of finance operations; she was previously director of finance for Benchmark’s Hotel Contessa. In addition, Linda Maurer has been promoted to global account manager, Southwest, a newly created position to help strengthen Benchmark’s sales in the region. Benchmark has also named Priya Chandnani vice president of revenue management, and she will be a leader for Benchmark’s revenue management teams.

Kevin Croke is the new general manager of the Tideline Ocean Resort & Spa, a Dream Hotel Group property in Palm Beach, Fla. Croke was previously general manager of the Mayfair Hotel and Spa at Coconut Grove in Miami, and during his career, he consulted for Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Outrigger Hospitality Group has named Sheryl Tsugawa general manager of the OHANA Waikiki Malia by Outrigger. Tsugawa’s responsibilities include supervising sales, engagement, and customer service for the property. Before the general manager position, Tsugawa was assistant general manager of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach Walk, also an Outrigger hotel.

Sandy Burkett has been named general manager of CIVANA, a wellness resort in Scottsdale, Ariz. Burkett was a general manager with Kimpton Hotels before joining CIVANA; her hotels included the Monaco Denver, Monaco Seattle, Hotel Vintage Seattle, and Hotel Vintage Portland.

The recently renovated Casa Madrona Hotel & Spa in Sausalito, Calif., is welcoming general manager Pat Sorber as direct sales and marketing, front desk, guest experience, and human resource operations. Sorber was an asset manager/task force general manager before Casa Madrona, where she helped companies find permanent general managers.

Patrick Mohn has been named executive chef of the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. Mohn’s responsibilities include creating new and modern recipes that fit the brand aesthetic for the Hyatt Regency Tamaya. Mohn had worked for the resort as a post-graduate intern.

Lord Baltimore Hotel has appointed Thomas Bertrand to director of operations, where he will serve on the hotel’s leadership team and lead the rooms department. Bertrand was previously controller for The Ivy Hotel since 2014. He also was a regional controller for Noble House Hotels’ Bernardus Lodge and Monterey Beach Resort, among other properties.

Renee Rothschild is the new senior catering manager for the Kimpton Glover Park Hotel in Washington, D.C. The position includes managing group meetings, special events, and all catering work, as well as working with the executive chef for event experiences. Rothschild was most recently catering sales manager for the Georgetown University Hotel and Convention Center.

Darlene Plamenco is now director of sales and marketing for the Westin Verasa Napa. Plamenco will plan new sales and marketing programs for the property. During her career, she worked for Marriott Hotels in the San Francisco Bay Area and Honolulu. Her most recent position was director of sales and marketing for Ala Moana Hotels.

Hyatt Regency Austin is welcoming a new marketing manager, Sara Hamza, to the Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin. Before joining Hyatt, Hamza worked for the W Hotel in San Francisco, where she was promoted to the hotel’s W Insider guest experience curator program to work with the marketing team.

Dan Helton is now an assistant project manager for Frampton Construction Company, a regional construction firm in Charleston, S.C. Helton will support the team of project managers and superintendents to manage project schedules, budgets, and daily construction activities.

