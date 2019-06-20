Hospitality Lodging Systems Expands Portfolio With 12 Properties

Atlanta-based Hospitality Lodging Systems (HLS) continues to grow its network of hotels with the addition of 12 properties so far in 2019—seven under the Budgetel brand, three under the AmeriVu brand, and two under the Haven Hotel brand.

The seven new Budgetel properties include: a 128-room hotel in Raleigh, N.C.; a 108-room hotel in Montgomery; a 100-room airport hotel in Birmingham, Ala.; a 75-room hotel in Fairfield, Ala.; a 63-room hotel in Huntsville, Ala.; a 61-room hotel in Pine Mountain, Ga.; and a 42-room hotel in Butler, Mo.

The three new AmeriVu properties include a 113-room hotel in Wilmington, N.C.; a 37-room hotel in Wolcott, Conn.; and a 30-room hotel in Park Falls, Wis.

Advertisement

Lastly, the two Haven Hotels are in Columbus, Ohio, with 50 rooms and in Gainesville, Ga., with 45 rooms.

“Our brands are saving owners more than 50 percent on their fees while significantly improving their profitability,” said Doug Collins, chairman and CEO of HLS. “It’s powerful testimony that our brands and our contract deliver the profit levels owners want and deserve.”

Hospitality Lodging Systems now operates a total of 65 hotels under its three brands—39 as Budgetel Inns & Suites; 15 as AmeriVu Inns & Suites; and 11 as Haven properties. The company began operating in November 2014 with 19 properties in the Budgetel brand, then added the Haven brand in December of 2014 and the AmeriVu brand in March of 2016.

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING