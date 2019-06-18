Four Seasons To Add Second Hotel in San Francisco

TORONTO—Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has been selected by an affiliate of Westbrook Partners, a privately-owned, fully integrated real estate investment management company, to manage its hotel in the 345 California Center building in San Francisco’s financial district. Currently known as the Loews Regency San Francisco, the hotel will be renamed Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero in 2020 following renovations.

“With a rich cultural landscape, unmatched culinary experiences, and a market strengthened by the region’s renowned tech boom, San Francisco is one of the country’s most dynamic, thriving cities. Due in large part to these strong market conditions, we’re excited to offer guests a second Four Seasons experience, enhancing our portfolio in the Bay Area,” said Bart Carnahan, executive vice president, global business development and portfolio management, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “We have a longstanding, successful relationship with Westbrook Partners, who are also our partners in the existing Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, Four Seasons Hotel Miami, and the forthcoming Private Residences at 706 Mission Street. We look forward to building on this strong partnership as we collectively work to enhance the luxury hotel and residential offerings in this great city.”

Housed on the top 11 floors of the 48-story building (the city’s fourth tallest), the hotel’s 155 rooms and suites offer skyline views including the Coit Tower and Transamerica Building, and views of the Bay, including landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island. Once renovations are complete, the hotel will include an all-day restaurant and bar and a fitness center including treatment rooms. With an entrance at 222 Sansome Street, the hotel is centrally located in the city’s financial district and within walking distance to Union Square, SoMa, and San Francisco’s tallest building, Salesforce Tower.

Westbrook Partners purchased the hotel from Loews Hotels & Co in May 2019. Loews will continue to manage the hotel throughout 2019. Following renovations, which will include all rooms and suites, corridors, other public areas, and a new fitness center, the hotel will be unveiled as a Four Seasons in 2020.

