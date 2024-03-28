This Week’s Comings & Goings

Expotel Hospitality announced Bret Chittenden, formerly the firm’s chief operating officer, has become its new president. Chittenden has been part of the company since its inception in 1999. He will be responsible for driving the company’s overall development and growth.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC announced the appointment of Leah McFarland as senior vice president of revenue strategy. McFarland joins the Crestline team from MCR Hotels where she was vice president of revenue management and e-commerce.

Four Seasons announced the appointment of Sudhakar Veluru as the company’s new executive vice president and chief information technology officer. Veluru will be based out of Four Seasons’ corporate office in Miami.

Highgate announced the appointment of Tony Machado to head of design. In this new role, Machado will join LUCID, Highgate’s in-house Design & Construction studio, to oversee all aspects of design innovation and executive.

The U.S. Travel Association announced Aimee Misako Gabel has joined the organization as senior vice president, events and education. This new position will play a role in transforming the association’s events and delivering strategic programs.

Kilas Rytterstrom assumed the role of president and chief operating officer of Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Rytterstrom is focused on overseeing the resort’s daily operations and strategic direction.

Lodge at Marconi welcomed Patrick Stanley as general manager. With more than two decades of experience working in management throughout the region, Stanley brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

White Lodging announced the hiring of Daniel Pora as general manager of the Richmond Marriott Downtown. Pora joins the property with 28 years of experience working with Marriott brands.

Nuno Rodrigues has been named food and beverage director of The Statler, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. His most recent position was at Mayfair Hospitality Street Partners where he was vice president of food and beverage.

Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin announced the appointment of Iain Reddick as executive chef. In this role overseeing the hotel’s food and beverage program, Reddick will lead the kitchen and develop new menus.

The Sea Ranch Lodge announced the appointment of Stephen Beaumier as executive chef. With over 20 years of experience, Beaumier previously served in restaurants such as Quince in San Francisco, Cyrus in Healdsburg, and Noma in Copenhagen.

Andrew Whiteside joined Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North as executive chef, bringing food and beverage leadership experience to the role. Whiteside will oversee all aspects of the property’s culinary operations.

Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa announced the appointment of Eduardo Bronte as its new executive sous chef. In this role, Bronte will support all culinary programming for the property, as well as create dining experiences.

Taylor Hospitality announced the appointment of Carlos Ramirez as sous chef of Oxley House Cocktail Bar and Restaurant, located within the Tygart Hotel in Elkins, West Virginia. Ramirez has a wealth of previous culinary experience.

The Hollywood Roosevelt announced the appointment of Sumeet Jhingan as executive assistant manager of food and beverage. Before joining The Hollywood Roosevelt, Jhingan served at hotels such as The Crown Casino Melbourne and The Mark Hotel in New York.

Signia by Hilton San Jose announced several additions to its leadership team: Romina Migliorini was hired as director of food and beverage; Joe Derl was promoted to executive chef; Yusuf Demirer was promoted to executive sous chef; Christopher Bo Reaver was hired as executive banquet chef; Omar Lozano was hired as director of banquets; Jamie Trevorrow was hired as director of revenue management; and Kimberly Garcia was hired as director of front office.

Asher Adams named its leadership team ahead of its fall opening. Among the leaders announced are General Manager Niels Vuijsters and Director of Sales and Marketing Nancy Clayton.