TORONTO—Four Seasons continued to expand its development pipeline with its offerings and ventures that grow the company’s business foundation and focus on the luxury segment. Four Seasons is investing in a commercial strategy, enhancing its ability to meet the growing demand for travel experiences.

In October, the company appointed Alejandro Reynal as president and CEO, marking a new chapter for the company. “Since joining Four Seasons, I have seen firsthand the company’s clear competitive advantage: unparalleled service excellence, a renowned brand, and a corporate culture powered by the genuine heart of its people,” said Reynal. “Four Seasons business is stronger than ever. Our experienced leadership team is well positioned to take advantage of the myriad opportunities ahead, focusing on an evolved growth strategy that continues to generate value for our hotel owners, employees, guests, and residents.”

Reynal continued, “True luxury should always represent the authentic expression of personalization. At Four Seasons, this has always been our brand promise, and it inspires our people in every interaction. We continue to invest in our capabilities, empowering our teams with the tools they need to enhance the guest experience and elevate the genuine service that has always been our hallmark.”

For more than 60 years, Four Seasons has grown its global portfolio to 126 luxury hotels and resorts and 53 branded residences. In 2022, Four Seasons opened seven new properties, including new hotels and residences in Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis, and Nashville, as well as two new resort experiences in Mexico, in Tamarindo, and with the opening of its first tented resort in North America at Naviva, Punta Mita, A Four Seasons Resort. The company also expanded its collection of standalone private residences with new offerings in Marrakech and Dubai.

Four Seasons has more than 50 new projects under planning or development, including in Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Belize, and more, expanding relationships with new and existing owner partners. In the year ahead, the company will expand its offerings with two new planned hotel openings in China in Suzhou and Dalian; and projects in the Middle East including new residences in Bahrain Bay, a second hotel in Doha, and a new hotel in Rabat, Morocco.

Four Seasons recently announced upcoming projects that will further its global portfolio, from a property in Venice to Melbourne and Xi’an. In addition, the Middle East continues to be a market of growth, with upcoming projects in Jeddah at the Corniche, Diriyah, New Cairo Capital at Madinaty, Luxor, and Muscat.

Four Seasons Private Residences have been an extension of the brand since 1985 when the company’s first residential project opened in Boston. Almost 40 years later, Four Seasons opened of the 50th Four Seasons Private Residences in Fort Lauderdale, with further additions coming to the portfolio by the end of 2022.

Residential continues to be a driver for Four Seasons’ growth with a five-year pipeline comprising more than 30 projects worldwide.

Four Seasons’ residential growth strategy is led by the expansion of its standalone offerings. Since the first standalone opening in London in 2018, the offering has expanded to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Marrakech, and Dubai. Upcoming openings are slated in Lake Austin and beyond.

In addition to hotel and residential openings, Four Seasons has expanded its experiential offerings including the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, At Home Collection, and the recently announced Four Seasons Yachts. A collection of nearly 600 restaurants and bars and 126 spas also extends these offerings.

In the skies, guests can experience the brand’s service aboard the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience. In September 2022, Four Seasons announced the introduction of Four Seasons Yachts, with the first vessel anticipated to embark in 2025. Following the inaugural Beyond by Four Seasons driving journey in Tuscany in 2022, more itineraries for the offering will come later this year.