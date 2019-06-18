Charlotte, N.C.—Extended Stay America announced today the “topping off” of its new hotel—the Extended Stay America Tampa-Gibsonton-Riverview in Florida—signifying the final beam has been placed and that the structural framework is complete.

The 124-room Extended Stay America Tampa-Gibsonton-Riverview will open in the Fall of 2019 and is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to extensively grow its portfolio of hotels through development and franchising. Extended Stay America continues to seek new properties throughout the United States.

“This is a great location for our first new prototype hotel in 13 years that falls right in line with our strategy to have hotels where our core, long-term stay customers need us to be, in high growth corridors like southern Hillsborough County,“ said Jim Alderman, chief development officer, ESH Hospitality, Inc. “This property expands upon our terrific local operating team with eight existing ESA’s in the Tampa-St. Petersburgh-Clearwater area. We will continue our expansion down the west coast of Florida and have several new projects underway in Port Charlotte and in Palmetto.”

The new Extended Stay America Tampa–Gibsonton–Riverview will target the mid-priced extended stay segment of the lodging industry. The hotel will feature the new StayPlay lobby design, all vinyl plank flooring throughout, modernized kitchens with open cabinetry, raised platform beds for better storage options, black-out shades for an enhanced sleep experience, a fitness center, guest laundry/vending area, complimentary grab-and-go breakfast, free in-room WiFi, HD TVs with bring your own content casting, and pet-friendly rooms. The hotel incorporates property-wide LED energy efficient lighting, low-flow plumbing fixtures for water conservation, and efficient technology in its back-of-the-house laundry equipment and water heating system. The rooms will offer the latest in air-exchange technology to constantly refresh the guestroom and hotel with fresh air.