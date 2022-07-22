Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero Debuts Renovation

SAN FRANCISCO—With a new look, city views, and Four Seasons service, Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco At Embarcadero debuted its newly renovated 127 guestrooms and 28 suites, lobby, and fitness center, as well as its private Terrace Suites and reopening of the 40th floor open-air terrace, The Overlook. Located atop a 48-story landmark building, Four Seasons Embarcadero is within walkable access to some of San Francisco’s neighborhoods like Jackson Square and the Embarcadero waterfront.

“We are so proud and delighted that all our guestrooms and suites at Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero are now complete and open. This affords our team the opportunity to provide an enhanced, one-of-a-kind hospitality experience for sophisticated travelers looking for an unforgettable San Francisco stay,” says General Manager Gigi Vega. “As we unveil the expansive private Terrace Suites, we welcome guests to indulge in our luxury boutique atmosphere, magnificent views, and spacious accommodations, all presented with Four Seasons’ first-rate, personalized hospitality.”

Phased over the past two and a half years, the completion of the multimillion-dollar renovation included rooms and suites by Marzipan, a fitness center with Precor cardio and strength training equipment, and a refreshed lobby and corridors. For both business trips and leisurely getaways—and times that mix a bit of both—Four Seasons Embarcadero offers guestrooms and suites with open space and separate sleeping and living areas equipped for lounging or remote work. The spa-like bathrooms have soaking tubs, as well as amenities including Codage Paris bath and beauty products.

Two premium private Terrace Suites—the Golden Gate Terrace Suite and the Embarcadero Terrace Suite—are newly debuted. The suites offer 2,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space, encompassing a living room, dining room, kitchenette, powder room, rain shower, elegant freestanding soaking tub, and, at 800 square feet, some of San Francisco’s largest private terraces.

Marzipan took inspiration for the hotel’s interior from San Francisco’s views, as well as the city’s character and history, with touches like furniture and lighting inspired by the cable cars, and metallic detailing and wallcoverings woven with threads of gold to pay homage to the city’s Gold Rush past. The new design presents a distinct aesthetic with floor plans that allow guests to make themselves at home. Outfitted in a contemporary style and a cool-toned palette, the guestrooms present interiors that support the urban landscape and are enhanced by bright colors and abstract imagery that capture the spirit of San Francisco. With natural wood floors, a warm palette of textures complements splashes of color, hand-tufted wool rugs, and millwork detailing that frames the windows.

The completion of the renovations also coincides with the July 1 reopening of one of the property’s defining features: The Overlook, the terrace located on the 40th floor, with access to hotel guests for a host of future events and activations.

Located in San Francisco’s bustling Financial District, the lifestyle-driven property affords guests a connection to San Francisco, enhanced by Four Seasons’ hospitality and services. Exclusive to hotel guests, Four Seasons Embarcadero will announce a series of experiences, in partnership with Bay Area thought leaders and brands within the food and beverage, wellness, art, and fashion industries.

Four Seasons Embarcadero offers amenities and services, including a fitness center on the third floor with natural light from wall-to-wall windows which overlook Sansome Street and Financial District, as well as sky bridges across floors 40-48 that connect the two towers of the hotel. Four Seasons Embarcadero offers all-day dining at The Lounge & Bar with a menu of bar bites and entrees, alongside craft cocktails, draft beers, and a list of curated wines. Additionally, guests may enjoy a menu from the comfort of their guestrooms or suites with 24-hour in-room dining. Still to come, Four Seasons Embarcadero will unveil a restaurant with California cuisine that shows locally sourced produce and wines.

Four Seasons Embarcadero serves as a home base for a San Francisco adventure. The hotel is nearby Michelin-starred restaurants, global company headquarters, and minutes from the Embarcadero waterfront, the Ferry Building, the California Street cable car lines, and some of the city’s neighborhoods and attractions.