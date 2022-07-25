Think Simplicity Completes Project to Replace Clients’ Hardware

BONITA SPRINGS, Florida—Think Simplicity announced it completed a one-year project that replaced Think Simplicity hardware at each client location. The upgrade was performed to support back-end enhancements and a Client Web Portal (CWP) that includes new features and services while ensuring the device is ready for ongoing updates.

Located on property, SimplyVX is the main component of the company’s platform. Think Simplicity upgraded all primary and backup SimplyVX devices at client locations across the United States. The upgrade took place over a 12-month period, with no cost to its clients and minimal downtime. Some of the features included in the upgrade include:

Access to texting module for internal or external parties: SimplyChat allows users to chat internally or text with external parties using SMS. The feature allows for group communication, message broadcasting, and templates with pre-defined messages, which can be used for automation or shortcuts for staff.

Manage and view guest details: SimplyGuest provides hotel staff with contact lists and reservation records provided by the hotel’s PMS, as well as an operations interface to manage extensions, extension call history, and event logs.

Create automated message notifications for staff: SimplyNotify has a collection of settings to manage automated notification messaging with the CWP, making communication with staff efficient, particularly in hotels with low staff levels.

Call reporting tools: Wake-up calls and call tracking used to be complicated and challenging to manage. SimplyReport delivers tracking and reporting for calls, wake-up calls, and emergency calls to free up time for front desk staff.

Initiate or manage support assistance: High staff turnovers can lead many hotel operators and front desk staff unsure of whom to call or how to use the system. SimplySupport allows staff to initiate or manage support assistance through the CWP, automatically creating trouble tickets. It also provides links to online training material related to the CWP for new employees.

Alexander J. Perovich, co-founder, Think Simplicity said, “PBX systems of the past were generally upgraded every 10 years at great expense and excessive downtime. Our upgrades were designed to propel our ongoing efforts of continually improving and pushing cloud communication technology forward. After 10 years, this is the first time we have needed to upgrade onsite equipment and it is a prime example that Think Simplicity provides ongoing innovative updates to our clients at no charge to them while supporting our position that a hotel should never buy another PBX again.”