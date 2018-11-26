Four Retail Marketing Tactics Hotels Can Use During Cyber Week

4 Create urgency with discount alerts.

According to a recent study from Hoffman York, 44 percent of U.S. travelers plan and book leisure trips two weeks or less prior to their departure, with more than half agreeing that they can be swayed by last-minute deals. Booking and discount alerts create urgency by providing those with the highest propensity to purchase the opportunity to book before the rate expires. These alerts are a great way to entice those looking for a quick getaway after the rush of the holidays—and they can also help drive bookings when hotels need to clear excess inventory or fill availability during or after peak travel seasons.

Travelers will be in the mental space to spend this coming week continuing well into the new year. By leveraging and optimizing customer data and marketing strategies effectively, hotels can ensure these potential guests spend at their properties and see the most successful season yet.