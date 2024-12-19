CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas today announced a long-term licensing agreement to make the iconic luxury property on the Las Vegas Strip bookable through Hyatt channels, including Hyatt.com and the World of Hyatt mobile app, in the near future. Soon, World of Hyatt members and eligible meeting and event planners will be able to earn and redeem loyalty points on qualifying stays, earn credit toward the Brand Explorer Award and, for World of Hyatt elite members, enjoy additional on-property benefits. With this long-term licensing agreement, Hyatt will offer more choice for rewarding travel experiences and stays in the all-suite resort at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

“Las Vegas is a perennial favorite for World of Hyatt members and our group business customers are requesting rooms at a higher volume than pre-pandemic due to the world-class entertainment and unique experiences offered by this dynamic destination,” said Mark Vondrasek, Chief Commercial Officer, Hyatt. “The licensing agreement with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas adds 7,000 rooms and 2.25 million square feet of meeting space, inviting Hyatt’s loyalty members and valued customers to have even more options to earn and redeem loyalty points when visiting Las Vegas.”

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, home to two luxury hotels – The Venetian and The Palazzo – is the only all-suite resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Combining the romance of Venice with the vibrant energy of Las Vegas, this iconic destination offers an experience that delights all the senses. Whether strolling along picturesque canals, enjoying a gondola ride, savoring culinary masterpieces crafted by some of the most celebrated chefs and restaurants on the Strip or experiencing world-class entertainment, including the revolutionary Sphere at The Venetian, World of Hyatt members will soon be able to earn and redeem points at this extraordinary resort.

“Our legendary resort continues to lead the way on the Strip, setting the benchmark for innovation, luxury, and unforgettable guest experiences,” said Patrick Nichols, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. “From unveiling reimagined suites and collaborating with world-renowned chefs to delivering unparalleled entertainment, we have consistently stayed at the forefront of this ever-evolving destination. As we embrace a new era for The Venetian Resort, this relationship enables us to expand our reach and connect with new audiences.”

Following a transformative $1.5 billion reinvestment, The Venetian’s suites – the largest on the Las Vegas Strip – have been reimagined with designs inspired by the ornate costumes of the Venetian Carnival. Guests can drift along the Grand Canal aboard an iconic gondola, immersing themselves in the romance of Venice, Italy’s “Floating City.” At The Venetian, the charm of Venice meets the excitement of Las Vegas, while The Palazzo offers a contemporary take on luxury with sleek and modern sophistication. Together, these iconic properties offer an extraordinary getaway, complemented by award-winning dining from culinary legends like Wolfgang Puck, Thomas Keller, and Tetsuya Wakuda. A stay at The Venetian isn’t just a visit – it’s a feast for the senses.

As part of this long-term licensing agreement, World of Hyatt will, in the future, offer elite Venetian Rewards members benefits within World of Hyatt. Additionally, in the near future, these two hospitality powerhouses will work together in the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and convention space to also complement each other’s strengths in group business.