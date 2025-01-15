Choice Hotels Shares New Global Marketing Campaign

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. released its new global marketing campaign, inviting travelers to “Check Into More” across its 22 hotel brands. Developed around the insight that 95 percent of U.S. travelers want to spend part of their trips on new experiences, this campaign was developed in collaboration with actor and writer Keegan-Michael Key, creative agency 72andSunny New York, and Choice Hotels. The campaign has six 30 and 15-second spots that will run across TV and digital channels through the end of 2025.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen a significant cultural shift in people booking travel based on what they want to experience, not just where they want to go,” said Noha Abdalla, chief marketing officer, Choice Hotels International. “With over 7,500 properties at different price points ranging from full-service upscale hotels with on-site restaurants and bars, to ubiquitous select-service hotels, all connected through a benefit-rich rewards program, we’re empowering our guests to unlock more opportunities for connection and exploration.

Building off the 2024 campaign, Choice brought back Key, who resonated with target audiences. Key’s comedic style and relatability included the versatility of the hotel options travelers have access to on Choice Hotel’s webside and by being a member of the rewards program, Choice Privileges.

To allow guests to make the most of their travels, Choice Hotels has also launched the “Time Off Tooolbox” (with three Os in reference to Out-of-Office), which includes customizable time-off request videos and messages from Key himself. The TV ads and online videos include the Radisson, Cambria, Quality Inn, and Comfort brands. To connect Choice Hotels with its family of brands, a suite of logos are included at the end of each commercial. One spot is dedicated to Choice Privileges.

Choice Hotels’ 2025 media strategy, developed in partnership with dentsu X, is designed to connect with families, young professionals, and business travelers. Anchored in a video-first approach across connected TV, online video, and social, the campaign amplifies awareness of Choice’s portfolio of brands while diversifying placements to engage audiences through podcasts, content, as well as Key’s own social media channels. Leveraging targeting and delivery technologies, the plan personalizes messaging for new and existing guests and captures in-market travelers through expanded partnerships with platforms like Hulu, Disney, Peacock, and Amazon.