Fontainebleau Las Vegas Announces Partnership With Infor

NEW YORK—Infor announced that Fontainebleau Las Vegas will partner with Infor to implement front- and back-of-house hospitality solutions to automate business functions. Through this partnership, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas team can use cloud-based applications built for the hospitality industry to unify and refine hotel operations, create scalable processes, improve processes, and share real-time data, allowing business leaders to make informed decisions as the property prepares for its global debut.

“Infor’s Hospitality solutions are built to help hoteliers better manage all facets of the business, so they can make more impactful decisions to amplify success and take the business further,” says Infor General Manager Jason Floyd. “Infor’s hospitality-specific cloud solutions will provide Fontainebleau Las Vegas with the tools to combat fluctuating variables, mitigate day-to-day challenges, and eliminate redundancies in the day-to-day workflow.”

Fontainebleau Las Vegas will use Infor’s Hospitality Management System (HMS), a hotel property management system built for hospitality and gaming. The system will provide centralized guest profile management to enable personalization, support a digital guest journey with mobile-enabled check-in and check-out, guest services and housekeeping, and customizable fields and screens by user type.

“The next-level technology that will be showcased throughout Fontainebleau Las Vegas will extend behind the scenes as we adopt modern solutions to capitalize on critical data and intelligence,” says Fontainebleau Las Vegas Chief Technology Officer Marc Guarino. “Infor’s technology solutions will allow us to automate time-consuming back-of-house processes so that we can further focus on delivering unforgettable experiences at the property.”

Upon opening, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will have approximately 3,700 hotel rooms, more than 550,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, and a collection of gaming, dining, retail, lifestyle, and health and wellness experiences.