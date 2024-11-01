WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Oct. 26, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

October 20-26, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 69.0 percent (up 4.5 percent)

ADR: $168.69 (up 4.6 percent)

RevPAR: $116.32 (up 9.3 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa saw the largest occupancy lift (up 28.1 percent to 84.2 percent), due to continued displacement demand from Hurricane Milton.

New Orleans saw the highest increases in ADR (up 64.1 percent to $301.30) and RevPAR (up 77.6 percent to $227.24). Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour drove the market’s performance.

The steepest RevPAR declines were in Las Vegas (down 7.9 percent to $196.40) and Minneapolis (down 6.5 percent to $86.31).