WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced that Rosanna Maietta has been selected to serve as the association’s next president and CEO, effective Nov. 14, 2024. Maietta is an executive with a global career, working alongside boards and leading teams to high performance. Throughout her career, she has succeeded in public affairs, strategic planning, association management, team building, and leadership.

Having previously served as president and CEO of the AHLA Foundation and executive vice president of communications and public relations of AHLA, Maietta brings an understanding of AHLA’s mission, operations, financials, and people, and has solid relationships with AHLA’s stakeholder groups, including members of the AHLA board and Foundation board of trustees.

“I am excited to be returning to AHLA and reconnecting with the brilliant team and colleagues I had the privilege of working with,” Maietta said. “This organization and industry hold a special place in my heart, and I am eager for the opportunity to lead it into a new chapter of growth and engagement. Working alongside the officers and board, I am confident that together we will build on our past successes and accelerate this thriving industry on behalf of our members.”

“We are delighted to be welcoming Rosanna back to AHLA to lead this dynamic organization,” said AHLA Chair Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer and president, global development for Hilton. “AHLA is in a strong position of stability and strength, with an engaged membership, successful advocacy program, and a talented and dedicated team. With Rosanna’s reputation as an astute leader and strategist and her proven track record of advancing core missions, evolving organizations, and achieving strong financial outcomes, I am confident that she is the right leader to build on AHLA’s momentum.”

Advertisement

AHLA Vice Chair Mitch Patel, founder and CEO of Vision Hospitality Group, added, “Rosanna is well known as a creative and inspiring leader and a persuasive communicator with the capacity to build lasting relationships and alliances across all levels and constituencies—qualities essential in our next CEO. Rosanna will bring a fresh, strategic approach that will be instrumental in advancing AHLA’s mission. Simply put, we are thrilled to welcome Rosanna back to AHLA as our president and CEO.”

Maietta was selected after a comprehensive search conducted over the last several months under the oversight of the AHLA Search Committee, chaired by Mitch Patel and comprised of the leading CEOs and executives of the major brands, owners, and management companies representing a cross-section of AHLA’s members. Maietta’s appointment was unanimously approved by AHLA’s Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors and AHLA leadership team extend their gratitude to Kevin Carey for his results-driven service as interim president and CEO of AHLA since March 5, 2024. His leadership was instrumental in maintaining focus within AHLA during a period of transition, elevating employee morale, and achieving new heights in member satisfaction. Under Carey’s guidance, AHLA continued to deliver consistent value to members and stakeholders. Carey will continue serving at AHLA in his role as senior executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Maietta will join the existing AHLA team, including Carey; Chirag Shah, executive vice president of federal and political affairs and counsel; Troy Flanagan, executive vice president of external government affairs and industry relations; Anna Blue, president of the AHLA Foundation; Kiersten Pearce, senior vice president of strategic and executive initiatives; and Adrienne Weil, senior vice president of membership and marketing.

Maietta most recently served as the chief communications officer and senior counselor to the CEO at the American Clean Power Association (ACP). During her time at ACP, Maietta tripled the size of her team across communications, marketing, events, and business development, grew event revenue, and led numerous multimillion-dollar public affairs campaigns to drive support for the clean energy industry.