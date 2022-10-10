Best Western Opens Two New Properties

Best Western announced the opening of two new properties including the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites and the Best Western Watertown Inn & Suites.

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and invites travelers to experience the SureStay Hotel Group, comprised of four brands offering traditional and longer stays.

The hotel has 65 guestrooms with flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges. The SureStay Plus Elizabeth City Inn & Suites also has an outdoor pool, a fitness center, a business center with complimentary printing and faxing, a guest laundry facility, hot breakfast, and free WiFi.

“The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites delivers the value and comfort travelers expect and the necessities for a good night’s stay,” said Rob Mentnech, managing director of SureStay Hotel Group. “We are excited for visitors to experience this new and superior hotel experience.”

The property’s location is for guests interested in exploring the nearby area; it is nearby the Southgate Shopping Center, the Downtown Waterfront, the Museum of the Albemarle, Elizabeth City State University, and several dining options.

“Guests at the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites will enjoy our great value with quality extras, like our complimentary daily hot breakfast,” said Shayla McPherson, general manager of the SureStay Plus Elizabeth City Inn & Suites. “Our hotel team is committed to providing a quality stay and exceptional service to guests, each and every stay.”

Best Western Watertown Inn & Suites

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Watertown Inn & Suites. The hotel is owned by Watertown Lodging Group and has 66 total guestrooms.

The Best Western Watertown Inn & Suites recently finished a complete renovation of all guestrooms and public spaces, including the lobby, pool area, and fitness center. The hotel has a variety of amenities including a waterpark with a 140-foot waterslide and water play structures, a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, a business center with free printing, and a meeting room that can accommodate up to 42 people.

The property has newly renovated guestrooms with a modern color palette of grays and white, bathrooms with granite vanities, and new carpet, lighting fixtures, and paint. Guestrooms have 50-inch flat-screen televisions, mini-fridges, and microwaves. Free WiFi is available throughout the property and hot breakfast is served daily.

“We are very excited to be members of Best Western and to offer the exceptional value and comfort that are hallmarks of this iconic brand,” said Janis Kittelson, general manager of the Best Western Watertown Inn & Suites. “Our hotel offers something for everyone and we know our guests will appreciate our updated, well-appointed rooms and convenient amenities.”

The Best Western Watertown Inn & Suites provides access to attractions. The hotel is located 7.5 miles away from Watertown Regional Airport and less than a 15-minute drive from Redlin Art Center, Bramble Park Zoo, The Goss Opera House, and Watertown Mall. Other nearby attractions include Lake Kampeska, Prairie Lakes Healthcare System and Lake Area Technical College, and Terex Corporation.