Davidson Hospitality Group to Manage Newport Harbor Island Resort

ATLANTA—Davidson Hospitality Group has been tapped by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to manage Newport Harbor Island Resort in Newport, Rhode Island, under its operating vertical, Davidson Resorts. Formerly identified as Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina, the 10-acre property is located on Goat Island in Newport. The resort features 257 guestrooms, including 18 suites, and 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, surrounded by lawns, water views, a marina, and a lighthouse. Together with Pebblebrook, Davidson will oversee the planned renovation, encompassing a repositioning, reimagining, and rebranding of the property.

“We are proud to join forces with our long-time partners at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on such a unique property,” said Davidson Hospitality Group CEO and President Thom Geshay. “Our Davidson Resorts team is comprised of some of the world’s most respected resort veterans that truly understand the nuances of the resort market. We look forward to bringing our expertise to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences for guests on ‘The Classic Coast,’ an inspiring work environment for our team members, and significant value for our ownership partners.”

“As part of our acquisition of this exceptional resort located in the iconic coastal New England community of Newport, we set out to identify the right operator with extensive experience in repositioning and operating complex, high-touch, destination resorts,” said Jon E. Bortz, chairman, president, and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “We entrusted Davidson because of their Newport market knowledge and ability to drive performance and create value. Our partnership goals focus on driving increased cash flow and curating the most sought-after retreat in the region.”

Advertisement

Newport Harbor Island Resort offers a variety of waterfront eateries and menus with healthy bites, locally sourced dishes, and seasonal classics. Additional amenities include a 22-slip marina, Seawater Spa; a seasonal kids club; complimentary bikes; an outdoor resort pool; a year-round heated indoor pool; and a fitness center.

Davidson currently operates Hotel Viking in Newport and resort properties across the country, including Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Michigan; The Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach, Florida; Paradise Point Resort & Spa in San Diego, California; and more.