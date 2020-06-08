Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many hoteliers are researching what it would take to create a contactless guest experience. A contactless hotel experience would help prevent the spread of germs and ease the anxiety of travelers as they venture out once more. But, a contactless guest experience also changes how hotels traditionally do business, and risks eliminating the personal touches that make travel memorable. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but hoteliers can be mindful of changing guest and employee needs as they consider contactless solutions.

In response to the pandemic, Canary Technologies created a completely contactless check-in experience that hotels can implement within a few days. Co-founder Harman Narula describes that the technology allows guests to avoid physical contact entirely and check in from a mobile device. He says that contactless solutions are “the future of the hotel industry.” Narula, along with Canary co-founder SJ Sawhney, spoke with LODGING about what factors hoteliers should keep in mind as they implement contactless solutions.