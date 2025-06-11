Cloudbeds and Canary Technologies Form Strategic Alliance

SAN DIEGO, California—Cloudbeds and Canary Technologies announced a strategic partnership, which aims to deliver an integrated solution that will increase efficiency and profitability for shared hotelier customers.

This partnership combines Cloudbeds’ core property management system (PMS), channel manager, and booking engine with Canary Technologies’ guest management system, including mobile check-in, upsells, AI-powered guest communication, secure transactions, and more. The integration is designed to eliminate data silos, automate workflows, and provide hoteliers with a holistic, real-time view of their operations and guest interactions.

“Our partnership with Canary Technologies is about delivering real, measurable impact for hoteliers,” said Sebastien Leitner, vice president of partnerships at Cloudbeds. “Together, we’re removing the friction that often slows down hotel operations and replacing it with a seamless experience that connects teams and guests like never before. This integration gives our mutual customers the tools they need to power their business on their terms.”

The integration will ensure a real-time flow of information between the Cloudbeds platform and Canary Technologies’ solutions. For hoteliers utilizing both platforms, this means:

Operational Harmony: Manual data entry is eliminated, errors are reduced, and key processes are automated, allowing staff focus to be shifted from administrative tasks to the delivery of personalized service.

Manual data entry is eliminated, errors are reduced, and key processes are automated, allowing staff focus to be shifted from administrative tasks to the delivery of personalized service. Elevated and Personalized Guest Journeys: Guests are provided with a modern experience from booking to check out, with digital interactions, contactless options, and personalized communication.

Guests are provided with a modern experience from booking to check out, with digital interactions, contactless options, and personalized communication. Accelerated Revenue Growth: Unified data and streamlined processes are leveraged to optimize upsell opportunities, enhance direct booking conversions, and maximize overall profitability.

Unified data and streamlined processes are leveraged to optimize upsell opportunities, enhance direct booking conversions, and maximize overall profitability. Unified and Actionable Intelligence: Deeper insights into guest behavior and operational performance are gained through a consolidated view of data, empowering smarter decision-making.

“Today’s hoteliers are looking for integrated solutions that simplify operations, elevate the guest experience, and contribute directly to the bottom line,” said Bryan Michalis, vice president of strategic partnerships at Canary Technologies. “Our integration with Cloudbeds reflects this shift — helping hotels streamline their tech stack, meet the expectations of modern travelers, and unlock new revenue opportunities. We’re excited to collaborate on a solution that delivers real impact across the guest journey for our mutual customers.”

Hoteliers currently utilizing or considering Cloudbeds and Canary Technologies can expect an implementation process and dedicated joint support to maximize the benefits of the partnership.