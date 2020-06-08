Midas Hospitality Opens First Aloft Hotel in St. Louis

St. Louis, Mo. — Midas Hospitality, a hotel development, management, and investment firm, recently opened the St. Louis region’s first Aloft hotel, which is located within the 200-acre Cortex Innovation Community.

The 129-room property has two meeting rooms, an on-site fitness center, a heated indoor pool, and the W XYZ bar with outdoor seating open to the public overlooking the Cortex Commons. Katie O’Connor is the hotel’s general manager and Robyn Niedringhaus leads the area sales team and efforts.

The five-story Aloft hotel is located near several offices including Aon, Boeing, Microsoft, and Square. It is minutes away from the Midtown Arts district, The Grove, Forest Park, BJC Medical Center, Saint Louis University, Washington University, Harris Stowe State University, and the St. Louis Zoo. And it offers alternative transportation with access to the Great River Greenway and the Cortex Metrolink station.

This is the 12th hotel Midas Hospitality will manage in the greater St. Louis region, bringing its total hotel count to 40 across 11 Midwest and Southern states.

“We’re proud to introduce this vibrant hotel experience to St. Louis and specifically the Cortex Innovation District,” said Midas Hospitality CEO and Cofounder David Robert. “The energy of the Aloft Hotel matches the neighborhood perfectly.”

