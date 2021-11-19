5 Design With Intentionality

A unique food and beverage concept may not please every single guest, and that’s okay, Palmer says. “I think hotel food and beverage often tries to be all things and all people. You’ve got to get out of that mindset. The best thing a boutique hotel or any hotel could do to create authentic options is to hire a local chef, decide what you’re going to be, and be okay with the fact that it might not be for every one of your guests. Ultimately, you’re going to drive the guest experience and you will start to drive room nights too. If you’re in a destination hotel and people are coming to town and want to eat at a particular restaurant, don’t be surprised when they also decide to stay for a night. Be okay with being really specific and very intentional in what your food and beverages offerings are and what they are not.”