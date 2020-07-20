Five Things Meeting Planners Want From Hotels That Are Reopening

5 Communicate and Update Often

After completing steps one through four, it’s time to communicate any and all policies and procedures to key stakeholders, both internally and externally. Internal teams should be well versed in DOC and food policies, and front-desk staff, operators, and sales teams should understand any limitations or space restrictions. Update them often.

Externally, work with website teams to ensure new policies are front and center or create a visible link to the information—don’t make busy meeting planners or potential guests have to search for new policies. Creating a landing page that allows guests and meeting planners to easily view DOC and other policy changes will make it more efficient to share online and in advertising efforts. Guests, planners, and others will have many questions, so gather those together and create a detailed “FAQ about COVID-19.” Add to the FAQ as new questions come in and update this page as changes occur.

Update the hotel’s Google business presence and social media, include links to policies and FAQ pages. Advertising should tout the efforts the hotel’s team has made to ensure the safety of incoming groups.

Finally, as mentioned above, don’t forget to update all channels regularly. As the world moves forward, these policies will need to adjust as well. Keep pace with government and local restrictions and update all forms of communication—both internally and externally—as changes happen.

Ramp Up Sales

Once policies and procedures are in place and there’s a better idea of new food standards and available meeting space, it’s time to ramp up sales. As businesses begin to re-open, corporate travel and small local group businesses will need facilities. They will want to book with hotels that have taken precautions and extra efforts to ensure their safety.

Bringing sales staff back, even a little at a time, is imperative to begin working with meeting planners who may be looking to book locally, likely into 2021. Expand beyond key accounts with existing relationships to all local accounts that have booked in the hotel’s market in the past.

Reach out to those customers on the books and confirm they are committed and discuss new space requirements and new COD policies. Adjust all meetings still on the books to new capacities and communicate with those customers. Will the new capacity require a shift in the meeting space? If so, now is the time to block the new space as necessary.

The time for active outreach is coming—touting a property’s flexibility and resilience to meeting planners is going to mean a lot as sales teams build those relationships.

