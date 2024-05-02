Choice Hotels Repositions Park Inn by Radisson Brand

Choice Hotels International is shifting its Park Inn by Radisson brand to the premium value space, announced at its 68th Annual Convention at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since it acquired Radisson Hotels Americas in 2022, Choice has worked to reposition and bring value to franchisees for every brand strategically. Within the past five years alone, Choice has grown its portfolio of brands from 12 to 22.

Park Inn by Radisson, specifically, fits into its own brand category in the premium value space. The brand’s audience includes younger travelers searching for hotels at an affordable price point which still includes experiences. Currently, there are four Park Inn by Radisson hotels open domestically.

“The data shows there’s more opportunity to go after a different kind of traveler with Park Inn by Radisson,” said David Pepper, chief development officer, during an economy brand session at the convention. “This traveler is younger, they’re looking for different offerings and new experiences, but they still count on the simplicity and affordability of this space. They’re searching for modern value, and we’ve focused on ways for owners to deliver it simply.”

Park Inn by Radisson will focus on simplicity for its guests, and Choice notes that Park Inn by Radisson will focus on “brighter basics,” which include:

• Bright colors and friendly service;

• Clean bedding and smoke-free hotels;

• Connected spaces with WiFi and charging stations;

• Convenient grab-and-go breakfast and hot coffee.

Tom Nee, senior vice president, foundation development, Choice Hotels, said during an economy brand session at the convention, “I’m thrilled to announce that we awarded our first contract into the newly repositioned Park Inn by Radisson brand in San Antonio, Texas.”

In addition, Nee mentioned there’s more interest coming in for the brand during the convention, and the three value brands within Choice’s portfolio—including Rodeway Inn and Econo Lodge—are a powerful combination.