MINNEAPOLIS — Country Inn & Suites by Radisson recently announced its continued expansion in North America with the opening of six properties across the United States and Canada, including two newly built properties: Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Oklahoma City-Bricktown and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Greensboro, N.C.

Additionally, the upper midscale hotel brand has opened hotels that recently underwent multimillion-dollar renovations, including: Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, The Woodlands in Texas; Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Monterey Beachfront-Marina, Calif.; and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, North Little Rock, Ark. In Canada, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Toronto-Mississauga also recently opened following a renovation.

All of these properties have started implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program, a set of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection procedures developed in partnership with SGS, an inspection, verification, testing, and certification company. The program is designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

Advertisement

“We are so excited to welcome visitors to these beautiful hotels as we continue expanding our County Inn & Suites by Radisson portfolio throughout North America,” said Aly El-Bassuni, chief operating officer, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group. “Each of our properties are well-equipped to serve as the perfect resting spot for all our guests, as we’re confident our detailed operating procedures and safety protocols will provide visitors with the comfort they need to relax and enjoy their stays.”

In addition to updated interiors and spacious guest areas, Country Inn & Suites guestrooms are equipped with microwaves, mini-fridges, and free WiFi. Other features at many properties include fitness and business centers, free onsite parking, meeting rooms, and seasonal pools. The hotels are strategically located in high-traffic areas, making it convenient for guests to explore the surrounding areas.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE