Comings & goings

Dream Downtown in New York City announced the appointment of Sean Olmstead as the new general manager. With over 24 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Olmstead will be overseeing day-to-day operations.

The JW Marriott Saint Maarten Beach Resort and Spa has appointed Wendell Laurence as its head executive chef. With over 15 years of experience and native to the island of St. Maarten, Laurence officially started his role two months ago.

Peachtree Group announced several senior-level promotions to support its strategic business initiatives. Team members promoted to assistant vice president or above include: Kendall F. Burrus, assistant VP, debt asset management; Nicholas G. Huddleston, VP, loan servicing; Matthew C. Larre, VP, portfolio management; John R. Schellhase, assistant VP, development investments; and Matthew Weatherford, assistant VP, dispositions & acquisitions.

Meanwhile, the company’s Investment Services Team now includes Daniel R. Puglisi, SVP, corporate operations, hospitality management; Lee A. Shuman, SVP, hospitality development; Jenelle Zadik, SVP, people, culture & workplace initiatives; Katherine T. Atkinson, controller; Eugene Barber III, assistant VP, construction and design; Zachary T. Bollinger, assistant VP, debt capital markets; Allison Frazier, VP, revenue management; Sean E. Hondorf, assistant VP, renovation program; Sophia Koehl, VP, hotel accounting; and Charles Talbert, VP, corporate communications.

First Hospitality recently appointed Nadia Panasyuk to the position of VP, revenue strategy. Panasyuk brings more than 20 years of hospitality experience in lifestyle, full-service and independent properties to the role. She leads the area revenue team, supporting all 70-plus properties in the First Hospitality portfolio.

Michael Heeden has been named to the position of president for FCM Hotels. Previously president of Winston Hospitality, Heeden brings more than 30 years of industry experience with specialization in hotel operations, development and asset management.

Grupo Xcaret welcomes Mexican Chef Carlos Hannon as the new culinary director for Hotel Xcaret Mexico, Hotel Xcaret Arte, and La Casa de la Playa. In this new role, Chef Hannon will spearhead initiatives aimed at offering elevated gastronomic experiences that showcase Mexico’s rich culinary heritage with the destination’s commitment to sustainability.