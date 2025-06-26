NEW YORK—Mint House announced its expansion to Washington, D.C., with the opening of its newest property, 1010 Vermont. This marks the company’s first property in the nation’s capital.

The former 11-story office building, now transformed into a boutique apartment hotel, has 85 units, ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments. In-room amenities include fully equipped kitchens, smart thermostats, free WiFi, and living areas. The property’s common area includes a fitness center, a grab-and-go station, rentable meeting space, and a lounge with game tables and TVs for communal relaxation. Mint House retained key elements of the building’s 1920s aesthetic.

The property is located two blocks away from the White House and the National Mall and minutes away from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and the Library of Congress. The nearby neighborhood of Dupont Circle is home to eateries, coffee shops, bookstores, dive bars, and dance clubs. Guests also have easy access to various dining options.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors and join the community in Washington, D.C., a city that blends rich history with a vibrant and modern culture,” said Christian Lee, chief executive officer of Mint House. “Much like the city itself, the transformation of 1010 Vermont reflects our deep commitment to preserving the historical character of iconic buildings while breathing new life into the spaces for modern-day needs. We’re looking forward to welcoming guests with our unparalleled experiences for years to come.”

Advertisement

Formerly known as The Denrike Building, 1010 Vermont was designed by local architect Appleton P. Clark Jr. and built in 1926, earning historic landmark status in 2016. To date, Mint House operates boutique hotels out of multiple historic buildings, such as the company’s Nashville property, Mint House at The Reserve, a former Federal Reserve Building, and New York City property, 70 Pine, a former office building built in the 1930s. Throughout all renovations, Mint House emphasizes preserving the historical integrity of the building while providing guests with modern accommodations.

This will be Mint House’s second opening this year, following the recent opening of The Dylin, located in Madison, WI, with further openings expected in 2025.