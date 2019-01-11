The Room Key: Five Tips for Growing a Career in Luxury Hotels

The Room Key is LODGING’s advice column for hoteliers, managers, and team members at all levels of hospitality. Have a question for our experts? Submit it here.

How can a recent hospitality school graduate find success in the luxury hotel segment?

Hospitality school graduates exit school with more than just a degree; they have an excitement for the future and are eager to start and build their career. Pursuing a successful career in the luxury hotel segment takes dedication. This segment of hospitality is one that takes added knowledge as well as passion for exceptional personalized service. The guest expectations are high, and having this foundation supports the creation of the memorable guest experiences that luxury guests are looking for.

Below are five tips to support a successful career in luxury hospitality: