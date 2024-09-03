Extreme Hospitality Names John A. Rubino CEO

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania—Extreme Hospitality announced the appointment of John A. Rubino as CEO. John Rubino, a co-founder of Extreme Hospitality, brings over 30 years of experience in the hotel industry to his new role where he will oversee the company’s strategic direction.

John Rubino’s background in hospitality spans hotel operations, asset management, and corporate leadership. His addition to Extreme strengthens a team knowledgeable in hospitality real estate finance, commercial strategy, and business analytics. Throughout his career, Rubino has managed a portfolio valued at over $6.8 billion, comprising more than 300 branded and independent hotels throughout the United States.

“John has been a foundational part of Extreme Hospitality since its inception, and his leadership has been crucial in guiding the company to where it is today,” said Eric A. Rubino, principal at Extreme Hospitality. “We are confident that under John’s direction, Extreme Hospitality will continue to deliver innovative solutions that help our clients achieve their investment goals and operational excellence.”

As CEO, John Rubino will focus on expanding the company’s service offerings, strengthening client relationships, and driving growth across new and existing markets. His vision for Extreme Hospitality includes leveraging his vast experience to provide services that meet the needs of hotel owners and investors.

“I am excited to take on this new role as CEO of Extreme Hospitality,” said John Rubino. “Having been involved with the company since its inception, I am eager to lead our talented team as we continue to build on our success and deliver exceptional value to our clients. I look forward to guiding Extreme Hospitality into its next chapter of growth and innovation.”