SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—The Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, announced the completion of its Phase Two meeting and event space renovation. Complementing Phase One in 2023 which included the Camelback Ballroom, first-floor breakout rooms, and public foyer spaces, these enhancements redefined several spaces within the resort with modern fixtures and custom design elements. This milestone marks the continuation of the resort’s commitment to upgrading its event facilities and offering experiences for its guests.

The resort has introduced upgrades and amenities to cater to today’s travelers. Under the direction of Boston-based Parker-Torres Design, the refresh brings a blend of aesthetics to The Phoenician Grand Ballroom, The Estrella Ballroom, and upper-level breakout rooms and hallways. The interiors take cues from Sonoran culture and history through the use of authentic color palettes, original materials, patterns, and textures. Inspiration was found in the native peoples of the Southwest, as well as the region’s flora, fauna, wildlife, and topography.

The reimagined Phoenician Grand Ballroom—the largest gathering space on the property—has been redesigned to provide an enhanced meeting space with new design and technological updates. Phase Two finalized projects within The Grand Ballroom and The Estrella Ballroom alongside the upper-level meeting rooms, adding modernized carpeting, wall treatments, and draperies, new chandeliers and lighting fixtures, and LED and DMX lighting systems.

“The completion of this milestone renovation is a testament to our dedication to providing an exceptional experience for guests,” said Mark Vinciguerra, general manager of The Phoenician and The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician. “Our elevated meeting spaces offer a harmonious blend of elegance and functionality, continuing to inspire and facilitate successful events.”

Home to over 160,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space, the resort can accommodate a variety of meetings, business retreats, conferences, and reunions. In addition, The Phoenician’s backdrop of Scottsdale and Camelback Mountain set the stage as a destination for weddings. Guests will also enjoy the resort’s amenities, including the resort’s three pools, 18-hole golf course, Athletic Club, and the Phoenician Spa. The resort is home to eight on-property dining options, including J&G Steakhouse, Mowry & Cotton, The Phoenician Tavern, Afternoon Tea, The Marketplace, Thirsty Camel, 19th Hole, and Kalio Kabobery.