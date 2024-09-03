MCLEAN, Virginia—Just over two years after opening its 7,000th hotel, Hilton now has more than 8,000 hotels operating globally. Following a series of additions to its portfolio, including NoMad, Graduate Hotels, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, and Autocamp, Hilton has grown the company’s global network.
“This has been a significant year for Hilton’s development, marked by strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and continued organic growth from our existing brands,” said Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer and president, global development, Hilton. “The Hilton network—led by our powerful brands—continues to be an engine of opportunity for guests, owners, team members, and communities. We’re excited about the growth opportunities that lie ahead and our ability to spread the light and warmth of hospitality to every corner of the world.”
As Hilton celebrates 8,000 hotels, these are eight milestones so far this year that helped Hilton accelerate its growth:
- February‑April 2024: Hilton announced partnerships with Small Luxury Hotels of the World and AutoCamp, the planned acquisition of Graduate Hotels, and the acquisition of NoMad.
- May 27, 2024: Spark by Hilton goes international with the opening of Spark by Hilton Romford, the brand’s debut in the United Kingdom. With nearly 200 hotels under development, Spark by Hilton is also set to debut in Germany, Canada, and more in the coming months
- June 3, 2024: Hilton announced plans to double its portfolio of lifestyle hotels to 700 trading properties by 2028 and confirmed the Graduate Hotels acquisition closed.
- June 12‑20, 2024: Hilton announced growth for Hilton’s Caribbean and Latin America portfolio, projecting to surpass 300 hotels in the next three years, alongside accelerated development in Southeast Asia where Hilton expects to double its presence in the coming years
- July 9, 2024: Hilton expanded its portfolio of luxury hotel experiences with the addition of participating Small Luxury Hotels of the World properties, bringing Hilton’s expected portfolio of luxury properties to more than 500 hotels worldwide.
- July 14, 2024: Following first-in-market debuts in Tunisia, Monaco, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Hilton continues to expand into new countries with the opening of its first hotel in Nepal, Hilton Kathmandu. Later this year, Hilton also expects to debut in Bermuda, Laos, and Paraguay.
- July 17, 2024: Home2 Suites by Hilton reached 700 hotels open globally, amounting to over 75,000 rooms. Now operating in the United States, Canada, and China, the brand has plans to debut in more markets including the first Home2 Suites by Hilton hotels in Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America in the coming years.
- July 29, 2024: NoMad London became available to book online through Hilton channels.