MCLEAN, Virginia—Just over two years after opening its 7,000th hotel, Hilton now has more than 8,000 hotels operating globally. Following a series of additions to its portfolio, including NoMad, Graduate Hotels, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, and Autocamp, Hilton has grown the company’s global network.

“This has been a significant year for Hilton’s development, marked by strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and continued organic growth from our existing brands,” said Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer and president, global development, Hilton. “The Hilton network—led by our powerful brands—continues to be an engine of opportunity for guests, owners, team members, and communities. We’re excited about the growth opportunities that lie ahead and our ability to spread the light and warmth of hospitality to every corner of the world.”

As Hilton celebrates 8,000 hotels, these are eight milestones so far this year that helped Hilton accelerate its growth: