Extended Stay America Names Greg Juceam President and CEO

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America and its affiliated entities (ESA) announced the appointment of Greg Juceam as president and CEO, effective immediately. Juceam brings more than 26 years of hospitality industry leadership experience to this position, most recently serving as ESA Management’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. He succeeds previous president and CEO, Bruce Haase, who has stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

“I am excited to lead Extended Stay America through its next chapter of growth and long-term success,” said Juceam. “For more than 25 years, ESA has pioneered the extended stay lodging segment and is widely recognized for its premier guest experience, superior service, and high-quality hotels. I thank Bruce for his skilled leadership, especially in guiding us safely and successfully through the pandemic, and wish him the best in his future endeavors. Together with our team members, franchisees, and general managers, I am confident that ESA is well-positioned for continued growth.”

Prior to joining ESA in November 2021, Juceam was president and chief operating officer for G6 Hospitality LLC, which owns, operates, or franchises 1,400 economy lodging locations under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands. He previously served as CEO of BRE Hotels and Resorts, a hospitality real estate platform that represented more than 250 hotels in the upscale and luxury hotel segments. He has also held senior leadership positions at Interstate Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Bristol Hotels & Resorts.

Juceam is a trustee and the immediate past chair of the Board of Trustees of the American Hotel & Lodging Association Foundation, and a Board Member of the American Hotel & Lodging Association.