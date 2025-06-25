Extended Stay America Suites – Tampa – Casino Area Opens

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Suites – Tampa – Casino Area, located in Tampa, Florida. Its affiliate, ESH Hospitality, Inc., through its subsidiaries, developed and will operate the hotel. The hotel will be managed by another affiliate, ESA Management, LLC. 

“We are excited to open the Extended Stay America Suites – Tampa – Casino Area to our system,” said Liz Uber, chief operating officer, ESA Management LLC. “By expanding our footprint in the Tampa area, we can continue to meet the demand for extended stay lodging and provide guests with the amenities and genuine care Extended Stay America is known for.”

All rooms in the four-story, 122-room, newly constructed Extended Stay America Suites include fully equipped kitchens with a full-size refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, cookware, utensils, and dishes, as well as a workspace. In addition, the hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi, a free breakfast, premium cable, a fitness room, and on-site guest laundry.

The property is located near several companies and attractions, including Coca-Cola, Interstate Business Park, the University of Tampa, Tampa Family Health Center, and major venues like the Florida State Fairgrounds and Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

