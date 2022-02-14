Radisson Hotel Group Americas Integrates Medallia Zingle

MINNEAPOLIS—Radisson Hotel Group Americas announced the rollout of Medallia Zingle for its portfolio. The new partnership positions Radisson Hotel Group Americas to integrate Zingle with every hotel’s property management system (PMS), along with mandating Zingle as a brand standard. The PMS integration not only automates the guest data transfer process but also ensures guest data is completely secure, providing one place for all guest analytics.

The Medallia Zingle guest messaging platform will let hotel teams across the Americas use real-time, personalized engagement. From pre-arrival and check-in to service requests, service recovery, and checkout, hotels can manage all their guest service needs on one platform. This means faster communication with guests.

Radisson Hotel Group Americas is committed to supporting its hotel owners during the pandemic recovery and is investing the necessary capital for the Zingle deployment by funding 100 percent of the upfront implementation fee. Additionally, the company is subsidizing the monthly Zingle subscription fee.

“We are constantly looking for innovative ways to support hotels in delivering a better guest experience, while also showcasing our value to owners,” said Tom Buoy, interim CEO and chief commercial officer, Radisson Hotel Group Americas. “After conducting a more than six-month pilot at franchised and managed hotels, and receiving overwhelming endorsement from nearly 500 franchise owners, general managers, and their teams, we are confident Zingle will become one more opportunity to create a competitive edge for all RHGA hotels. This unique software allows hotel teams to immediately and conveniently respond to the needs of our guests, which is guaranteed to make a lasting impact.”

On January 1, 2022, Zingle became a mandated brand standard implemented at all Radisson Hotel Group Americas hotels. Zingle will be deployed at all hotels across the Americas in waves, with the goal of completing the system-wide implementation by May 2022.

“The team at Radisson Hotel Group Americas has gone out of their way for their guests, hotel owners, and staff, in a concerted drive toward bettering guest experience at every property,” said Ford Blakely, founder, senior vice president, and general manager of Medallia Zingle. “Zingle’s sophisticated automations and AI-backed intent recognition capabilities are enabling all Radisson Hotel Group Americas properties to fulfill guest requests in a new and powerful way.”