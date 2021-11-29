Extended Stay America Suites Baytown, Texas, Opens

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—ESH Strategies Franchise, LLC., announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Suites Baytown located in Baytown, Texas.

The three-story 82-room property is owned by WIG Baytown LLC. It features complimentary WiFi, premium cable, a S.T.A.Y.F.I.T. fitness room, STAYCLEAN laundry room, and STAYPLAY lobby with additional vending options. In addition, the rooms include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, stovetop, and at request cookware, utensils, and dishes, as well as pillowtop beds, recliners, and workspace.

“This opportunistic investment and partnership with Extended Stay America will allow us to deliver a memorable experience for our guests in the Baytown market,” said Miraj Patel, president, Wayside Investment Group. “We look forward to continuing to find and establish strategic long-term partnerships to invest in hospitality real estate to deliver strong cash-on-cash returns.”

“We are excited to add another property in the greater Houston market,” said Mark Williams, managing director, Franchise Development. “This property is located in a market with a diverse economic base and solid demand drivers and allows us to offer guests a clean, comfortable suite whether staying for a night, a week, or longer.”

The Extended Stay America Suites Baytown is located off IH-10 East near Lynchburg Ferry, San Jacinto Mall, Pirates Bay Waterpark, Fred Hartman Bridge, and Royal Purple Raceway.